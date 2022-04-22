UrduPoint.com

Search Operation At Poland's Pniowek Coal Mine Suspended Due To Continuing Methane Blasts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Search Operation at Poland's Pniowek Coal Mine Suspended Due to Continuing Methane Blasts

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Search and rescue operation at the Pniowek mine in the southern Polish province of Silesia has been postponed due to continuing methane explosions, in which at least five people were killed, Tomasz Cudny, Polish coal mining company JSW Group's vice-president of the management board for development, said on Friday.

On Wednesday, two blasts occurred at the mine at the depth of about 3,280 feet. The second blast occurred after rescuers descended into the mine. There were 42 workers in the area at the time of the explosions. Twelve were rescued and hospitalized.

"From 07:40 p.m. (17:40 GMT) until now, rescuers at the base, located far away from the accident site, heard seven explosions.

We do not know where the methane is coming from," Cudny said.

He went on to say that nine rescuers were injured on Thursday in the mine while attempting to find seven people, whose fate is still unknown.

"Due to the explosions, works to stabilize ventilation operation were suspended, as well as a search operation. The operation's chief decided to suspend works until the stabilization of air condition in the mine," Cudny added.

The Pniowek coal mine is one of the largest coal reserves in Poland, with coal stocks estimating at 101 million tonnes, and annual production volume of about 5.1 million tonnes.

