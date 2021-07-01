Search Paused at Florida Collapse Site Due to Structure Stability Concerns - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Search and rescue efforts were halted overnight at the building collapse site in Surfside, Florida due to concerns about the standing structure's stability and will resume once it is safe to do so, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Search and rescue efforts were halted overnight at the building collapse site in Surfside, Florida due to concerns about the standing structure's stability and will resume once it is safe to do so, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Thursday.

"We were forced to halt operations on flaps in the early hours of the morning due to structural concerns about the standing structure. We are doing everything we can to ensure that the safety of our first responders is paramount, and will continue our search and rescue operation as soon as it is safe to do so," Cava told reporters during a press briefing.