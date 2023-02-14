UrduPoint.com

Search, Rescue Operations In Syria's Latakia Province Completed - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 05:10 AM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Search and rescue operations in Syria's Latakia province after the recent earthquake have been completed, Governor Amer Hilal told reporters.

"The search for those killed in all places of Latakia has been completed, now work is under way to clear the rubble," Hilal said.

The governor said 805 people had been killed in the province by the earthquake, and more than 1,100 had been injured.

