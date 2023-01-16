UrduPoint.com

Search Underway For 50 Women Abducted In Burkina Faso

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Search underway for 50 women abducted in Burkina Faso

Security forces are searching for about 50 women kidnapped by suspected jihadists in insurgency-hit northern Burkina Faso, a regional governor said on Monday

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Security forces are searching for about 50 women kidnapped by suspected jihadists in insurgency-hit northern Burkina Faso, a regional governor said on Monday.

The women were kidnapped in separate incidents on Thursday and Friday as they foraged for food, in the latest attack on civilians by suspected Al-Qaeda and Islamic State-linked extremists.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk called for "the immediate and unconditional release of all the abducted women," urging authorities to find and punish those responsible.

Landlocked Burkina Faso is one of the poorest and most volatile nations in the world.

Since 2015, it has been grappling with a jihadist insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced around two million people.

"As soon as their disappearance was announced, efforts were launched to find all of these innocent victims safe and sound," Sahel regional governor Lieutenant-Colonel Rodolphe Sorgho said in a statement.

"All means available are being used, in the air and on the ground, to find these women," a security source told AFP.

"Aircraft are flying over the area to detect any suspect movement." Sorgho said the women were seized on Thursday and Friday around Arbinda, in an area under blockade by jihadist groups and dependent on food supplies from outside.

"While they were out looking for wild fruit, these wives, mothers and girls were wrongfully taken by armed men," the governor said.

Several women managed to escape and return to their villages to raise the alarm.

- 'Targeting women' - Turk said in his statement that this "could be the first such attack deliberately targeting women in Burkina Faso." A senior Burkinabe military officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the women's disappearance was "the first really big kidnapping since the security crisis began." "Everything must be done to avoid a tragedy or a recurrence." France, Burkina's ally and former colonial power, issued a statement condemning the abduction and calling for the women's immediate release.

The jihadists have often targeted residents of Arbinda and surrounding areas.

In August 2021, 80 people, including 65 civilians were killed in an attack on a convoy taking them to Arbinda.

In many parts of Burkina, crops can no longer be cultivated because of the conflict.

In November 2022, Idrissa Badini, a civil society spokesman, raised the alarm about the situation in Arbinda, saying: "The population, which has used up its reserves, is on the verge of a humanitarian disaster." The United Nations says nearly one million people live in blockaded areas in Burkina's north and east.

Disgruntled army officers have carried out two coups in Ouagadougou in the past year, in a show of anger at failures to roll back the insurgency.

The latest junta leader is 34-year-old Captain Ibrahim Traore, who seized power on September 30.

He has made security the regime's No. 1 priority, beefing up a volunteer militia and setting his sights on "reconquering territory occupied by the hordes of terrorists."

Related Topics

Attack World Army Kidnapping Governor United Nations Civil Society France Ouagadougou Burkina Faso August September November Women 2015 All From Million

Recent Stories

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation wi ..

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Morocco

7 minutes ago
 Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - ..

Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - Central Bank's Report

3 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiative ..

DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiatives at World Future Energy Summi ..

22 minutes ago
 More opportunities ahead for Pakistan after 10 yea ..

More opportunities ahead for Pakistan after 10 years of BRI: Federal Minister fo ..

59 seconds ago
 Somali Army Captures Port From Al-Shabaab Terroris ..

Somali Army Captures Port From Al-Shabaab Terrorists - Reports

1 minute ago
 PTI's self proclaimed popularity shattered in Sind ..

PTI's self proclaimed popularity shattered in Sindh LG polls: State Minister for ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.