MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The search team has not yet managed to find the flight recorder of the Russian air force's Su-34 jet that crashed in the far-eastern Khabarovsk Territory earlier in the day, a security source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Eastern Military District's press service reported the plane's crash shortly past afternoon Moscow time (09:00 GMT).

According to the press release, the plane was carrying out a scheduled training flight. Both pilots managed to catapult and were evacuated from the crash site at the time of the communication.

"The black boxes have not yet been found, the search continues," the source said.

According to a Sputnik source in the security forces, the plane exploded after crashing into a forest area and completely burned down. The preliminary version of the cause of crash is technical malfunction.