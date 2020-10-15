Search operations have been conducted in houses and offices of French Health Minister Olivier Veran and Director General of Health Jerome Salomon as part of the inquiry into French government's alleged mishandling of the health crisis, the RMC broadcaster reported on Thursday

"This operation went smoothly and the procedure is ongoing," the health authorities said, as cited by the media outlet.

The investigation was initiated in the summer by the Republican Court of Justice which had received numerous complaints from French citizens on poor handling of the coronavirus crisis by the authorities. The searches are also due to be carried out in houses of former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, former Health Minister Agnes Buzyn and former government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye.