UrduPoint.com

Searches Carried Out At Company That Owns KAZU 1 Tour Boat - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Searches Carried Out at Company That Owns KAZU 1 Tour Boat - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Japan's maritime security service has conducted searches at the office of the company that owns the KAZU 1 tour boat that sank a week ago, as well as the home of the company's head, Japanese media report.

Documents were seized during the searches, the Kyodo news agency said on Monday. Investigators also plan to interrogate both the company head and employees in order to see whether there were any violations of security regulations.

The KAZU 1 cruise boat sent a distress signal on April 23, after it left the Utoro port on Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's main islands.

The boat was carrying 24 passengers, including two children, and two crew members. A helicopter and patrol vessels were sent to the boat's suspected location, but rescuers were unable to find the vessel.

The bodies of fourteen people, including a 3-year-old girl, were found following the accident. Twelve people are still considered missing.

The exact cause of the accident remains unknown, but multiple safety violations have been reported, including broken radio and satellite communication on board KAZU 1.

Related Topics

Accident Company Japan April Media

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd May 2022

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

1 day ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

1 day ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

1 day ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.