Searches Carried Out Throughout Italy as 11 People Suspected of Offenses Against President

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The national gendarmerie of Italy (Carabinieri) have carried out searches in several cities as nearly a dozen people are suspected of insulting the honor and authority of President Sergio Mattarella and of incitement to crimes.

Carabinieri said searches were carried out at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office of Rome in Turin, Perugia and Bologna, as well as other Italian cities. The eleven people subject to searches are now all under investigation.

An analysis of social media posts of the people involved revealed that many of them have ties to right-wing circles, Carabinieri said. One of the suspects is a 53-year-old university professor.

Italian media reported on Tuesday that the searches were part of a broader investigation that started last year.