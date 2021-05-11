UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Searches Carried Out Throughout Italy As 11 People Suspected Of Offenses Against President

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Searches Carried Out Throughout Italy as 11 People Suspected of Offenses Against President

The national gendarmerie of Italy (Carabinieri) have carried out searches in several cities as nearly a dozen people are suspected of insulting the honor and authority of President Sergio Mattarella and of incitement to crimes

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The national gendarmerie of Italy (Carabinieri) have carried out searches in several cities as nearly a dozen people are suspected of insulting the honor and authority of President Sergio Mattarella and of incitement to crimes.

Carabinieri said searches were carried out at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office of Rome in Turin, Perugia and Bologna, as well as other Italian cities. The eleven people subject to searches are now all under investigation.

An analysis of social media posts of the people involved revealed that many of them have ties to right-wing circles, Carabinieri said. One of the suspects is a 53-year-old university professor.

Italian media reported on Tuesday that the searches were part of a broader investigation that started last year.

Related Topics

Social Media Bologna Perugia Turin Rome Italy Media All

Recent Stories

Russia's Liquids Production Expected to Grow to 10 ..

6 seconds ago

OPEC Leaves 2021 Oil Demand Forecast Unchanged, Ex ..

8 seconds ago

OPEC Downgrades US Oil Production Forecast, Expect ..

9 seconds ago

OPEC's Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Deal To ..

11 seconds ago

Flag March held to implement Covid-19 SOPs

3 minutes ago

Russian Finance Ministry To Propose Amending Taxat ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.