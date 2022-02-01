(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Searches are being carried out at the facilities linked to the ex-leadership of Ukraine's Naftogaz, at the office of the Ukrtransgaz gas transmission operator as part of the case on the illegal alienation of natural gas in 2020 in the amount of about $77.9 million, the National Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday.

"The National Bureau of Investigation conducts searches at (the facilities linked to) the former leadership of ... Naftogaz, at the office of ... Ukrtransgaz, and at (the facilities linked to) the heads of private enterprises. Investigative actions are carried out as part of the pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings on the fact of illegal alienation of natural gas in 2020 for 2.2 billion hryvnias (about $77.9 million)," the bureau said in a statement.

Searches are also reportedly underway at the facilities linked to the ex-head of Naftogaz, Andrii Kobolev.�