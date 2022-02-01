UrduPoint.com

Searches Underway At Facilities Linked To Ex-Leadership Of Ukraine's Naftogaz - Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:36 PM

Searches Underway at Facilities Linked to Ex-Leadership of Ukraine's Naftogaz - Kiev

Searches are being carried out at the facilities linked to the ex-leadership of Ukraine's Naftogaz, at the office of the Ukrtransgaz gas transmission operator as part of the case on the illegal alienation of natural gas in 2020 in the amount of about $77.9 million, the National Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Searches are being carried out at the facilities linked to the ex-leadership of Ukraine's Naftogaz, at the office of the Ukrtransgaz gas transmission operator as part of the case on the illegal alienation of natural gas in 2020 in the amount of about $77.9 million, the National Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday.

"The National Bureau of Investigation conducts searches at (the facilities linked to) the former leadership of ... Naftogaz, at the office of ... Ukrtransgaz, and at (the facilities linked to) the heads of private enterprises. Investigative actions are carried out as part of the pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings on the fact of illegal alienation of natural gas in 2020 for 2.2 billion hryvnias (about $77.9 million)," the bureau said in a statement.

Searches are also reportedly underway at the facilities linked to the ex-head of Naftogaz, Andrii Kobolev.�

Related Topics

Ukraine Criminals Gas 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir likely to join back Karach ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir likely to join back Karachi Kings

5 minutes ago
 Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of publi ..

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of public: Imran Khan

14 minutes ago
 UK Deputy Prime Minister Tries to Play Down Cancel ..

UK Deputy Prime Minister Tries to Play Down Cancellation of Johnson-Putin Phone ..

1 minute ago
 UK Joins US, Canada in Imposing New Sanctions Agai ..

UK Joins US, Canada in Imposing New Sanctions Against Myanmar Officials

1 minute ago
 Taiwan reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 55 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur responded to 15062 calls in ..

Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur responded to 15062 calls in Jan 2022

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>