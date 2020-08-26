Searches Underway In House Of Ex-Belarusian Presidential Contender Tsepkalo
Searches are underway in the Minsk house of former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo, a spokesperson for his campaign told Sputnik on Wednesday
Tsepkalo's bid to register as presidential candidate was rejected by the election watchdog.
He is currently facing a criminal case in Belarus over alleged bribery. Tsepkalo and his family exiled in Poland.
"Veronika [the spouse] had a phone call with the relatives looking after the house," the spokesperson said, adding "Yes, searches are underway at the moment."