Searches Underway In House Of Ex-Belarusian Presidential Contender Tsepkalo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Searches are underway in the Minsk house of former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo, a spokesperson for his campaign told Sputnik on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Searches are underway in the Minsk house of former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo, a spokesperson for his campaign told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Tsepkalo's bid to register as presidential candidate was rejected by the election watchdog.

He is currently facing a criminal case in Belarus over alleged bribery. Tsepkalo and his family exiled in Poland.

"Veronika [the spouse] had a phone call with the relatives looking after the house," the spokesperson said, adding "Yes, searches are underway at the moment."

