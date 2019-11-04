UrduPoint.com
Searches Underway In Moldova's Supreme Court Of Justice - General Prosecutor's Office

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Moldova conducts searches on the premises of the country's Supreme Court of Justice, the spokesman for the Prosecutor General's Office, Emil Gaitur, told Sputnik on Monday

"Right now, actions of criminal nature by employees of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office are underway in the premises of the Supreme Court of Justice," Gaitur said.

Moldova has developed an entire institutional framework for fighting corruption. It encompasses a number of central and local state authorities, including two specialized counter-corruption agencies: the National Integrity Commission and the National Anti-Corruption Centre. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is tasked with leading the findings of the Commission and Center to further criminal investigation.

