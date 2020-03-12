UrduPoint.com
Seattle Closes All Public Schools For Two Weeks Amid COVID-19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Seattle Public Schools will close for a minimum of two weeks starting Thursday to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the district said in a press release.

"Starting Thursday, March 12, Seattle Public Schools will be closed for a minimum of 14 Calendar days," the release said on Wednesday.

In a letter to families, the district's Office of the Public Affairs said that the decision to shut down all schools was "extremely difficult" and ways to mitigate the impact of this measure on working families are currently under discussion.

Earlier in the day, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban on large gatherings and events of 250 people or more in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties until the end of March.

The state of Washington confirmed 279 COVID-19 cases, with 24 deaths.

