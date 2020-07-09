Seattle Driver Charged With Vehicular Homicide After Death of Protester - Reports

Dawit Kelete, the driver who struck two protesting women in the US city of Seattle over the weekend, which has led to the death of one of the demonstrators, was charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving, media reported, citing court documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Dawit Kelete, the driver who struck two protesting women in the US city of Seattle over the weekend, which has led to the death of one of the demonstrators, was charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving, media reported, citing court documents.

According to The Seattle Times, the court papers reveal that "several implements commonly used to smoke illegal substances" and a substance "that appears similar to crystal methamphetamine" was found by investigators in his car.

The investigators also plan to test Kelete's blood. He is being held on a $1.2 million bail, the publication said.

On Saturday, Kelete rammed into a group of demonstrators in Seattle during a protest against racism and violation of women's rights. He struck two women, one of whom, Summer Taylor, 24 died in a hospital later that day. Another protester, Diaz love, 34 was hospitalized in serious condition. The accident occurred on a closed section of the Interstate 5 highway.