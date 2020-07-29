UrduPoint.com
Seattle Mayor Says US Federal Troops Deployed In City Amid Protests Left

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:40 AM

Seattle Mayor Says US Federal Troops Deployed in City Amid Protests Left

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The United States Federal forces which were deployed in Seattle to counter ongoing anti-racism protests have demobilized and left, Mayor Jenny Durkan has said.

"@DHSgov [Homeland Security] notified me that federal forces deployed to Seattle have demobilized & left. The President's [Donald Trump] actions to target Democratic cities with federal forces is chilling and increased violence in Portland, Seattle & other cities - exactly what the President intended," Durkan tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, Durkan and five other Democratic mayors wrote a joint letter to the congress and asked the legislative body to pass a law that would bar federal agents from entering cities without approval from local officials.

the mayors of Chicago, Portland, Albuquerque, Washington, DC and Kansas City have all signed the letter.

Anti-racism protests In Seattle and several other cities have been ongoing for nearly two months, and rallies often turn violent. Trump has said that federal forces were necessary to restore order in cities where the local authorities have been either unable or unwilling to stop the riots. The federal agents deployed in several cities have been accused of using excessive force against the protesters.

Protests against police brutality and racism have erupted across the US after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

