WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Law enforcement officers in the city of Seattle began entering the protest zone on Wednesday morning to enforce an order from the mayor's office that the area be vacated, the Seattle Police Department said via Twitter.

"Due to ongoing violence and public safety issues in the East Precinct/Cal Anderson Park area Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued an executive order to vacate the area. Seattle police will be in the area this morning enforcing the Mayor's order."