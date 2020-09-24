Seattle Police Arrest 13 Protesters, Officers Injured as Breonna Taylor Decision Announced

Seattle police arrested 13 protesters overnight into Thursday and several law enforcement officers were injured while dispersing a rally that erupted after a grand jury refused to charge Louisville police officers with the killing of African American woman Breonna Taylor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Seattle police arrested 13 protesters overnight into Thursday and several law enforcement officers were injured while dispersing a rally that erupted after a grand jury refused to charge Louisville police officers with the killing of African American woman Breonna Taylor.

Protests erupted on Wednesday across the US cities of Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and San Diego after a grand jury refused to charge police officers with the killing of the medical technician during a drug raid of her home in Louisville in March. According to the Seattle police, earlier on Thursday, an individual threw an explosive device through a roll-up gate of a police station that exploded near waiting bike officers. Officers identified the individual and attempted to arrest the person, however, they were assaulted with bottles and rocks. The police used pepper spray in response.

"The group of protesters again moved through the streets setting dumpsters on fire and throwing explosives at officers.

In total, officers arrested 13 individuals for charges ranging from property destruction, resisting arrest and failure to disperse as well as assault on an officer. Multiple officers were injured to include one who was struck in the head with a baseball bat cracking his helmet," the statement said.

Taylor was killed in her home in March when police officers were executing a drug search warrant. Taylor's boyfriend allegedly fired the first shot in self-defense fearing the entrants were burglars, which prompted the police officers to unleash a hail of bullets into the apartment, hitting Taylor several times.

The state attorney general said on Wednesday that the deadly use of force by the police officers during the incident was justified by the need to protect themselves since Taylor's boyfriend fired at them first. One of the officers was still charged with wanton endangerment. Soon after the announcement, clashes between protesters and police broke out in Louisville. Two officers have been shot.