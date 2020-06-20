UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 03:20 AM

Seattle Police Bans Use of Chokeholds in Updated Use-of-Force Policy Guidelines - Advisory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The Seattle Police Department said in an advisory that it has banned the use of chokeholds by officers in its updated use-of-force policy guidelines.

"Officers are prohibited from using neck and carotid restraints in all circumstances," the new policy said on Friday.

The Seattle Police Department has been under enormous pressure to institute reforms after protests - and riots - against police brutality shook the city following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody.

Last Friday, a US Federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Seattle Police Department's use of tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters in the lawsuit filed by the Black Lives Matter movement and several individuals.

