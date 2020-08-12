UrduPoint.com
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best Resigns Refusing To Fire 100 Officers - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced in a statement on Tuesday that she has resigned from the post after refusing a demand from the City Council to fire 100 of her officers.

"The Council gave us $1.6 million to hire the best, brightest and most diverse. Now they want me to lay off 100 of those officers. I can't do that," Best said via Twitter.

The Seattle City Council adopted a spending plan that envisions reduction of the police department's funding by nearly $4 million to meet the demands of anti-racism protesters, Council President Lorena Gonzalez said earlier in the day.

The announced budget spending cuts are far below the 50 percent demanded by many Black Lives Matter supporters. Nevertheless, the decision will affect up to 100 officers through attrition and layoffs.

The revised budget also envisioned deep cuts to Best's pay and to compensation for members of her command staff. Best's retirement will be effective on September 2.

