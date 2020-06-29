Seattle Police Chief Urges Protesters to Leave CHOP Zone Amid Increasing Violence

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Seattle Police Department Chief Carmen Best during a press conference on Monday urged protesters to leave the so-called Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone, which is occupied by anti-police demonstrators, amid increasing violence in the area.

"We've had multiple other incidents: assaults, rape, robbery, and shootings," Best said. "This is something that is going to need to change. We're asking people to remove themselves from this area for the safety of the people."

Best made her comment after confirming a shooting that occurred near the CHOP zone early Monday morning left an African American man dead and a 14-year-old African American boy hospitalized.

Best said investigators have no information related to what happened in the shooting earlier in the day and no leads on possible suspects.

Last week, three people were shot within 48 hours, including a 19-year-old man who died, according to police reports.

City efforts to dismantle the zone have thus far been thwarted by protesters, who reportedly blocked authorities from reaching the victim who was fatally wounded in last week's shootings.

Last week, one of the protest leaders, David Lewis, told Sputnik that the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area is not an autonomous zone as alleged by President Donald Trump and others. He also said the group has no plans to secede.