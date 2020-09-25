UrduPoint.com
Seattle Police Say Officer Who Rolled Bike Over Protester's Head Put On Leave

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 03:21 PM

Seattle Police Say Officer Who Rolled Bike Over Protester's Head Put on Leave

A Seattle police officer who ran over a man's head with a bicycle during Breonna Taylor protests in the United States has been put on administrative leave, police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) A Seattle police officer who ran over a man's head with a bicycle during Breonna Taylor protests in the United States has been put on administrative leave, police said.

Fresh protests erupted across the US on Wednesday after a grand jury brought no charges against police officers for the killing of African American woman Breonna Taylor during a drug raid of her Louisville home. In Seattle, 13 protesters were arrested and several law enforcement officers were injured, including one who was struck in the head with a baseball bat, which cracked his helmet. In addition, a video of an officer rolling a bike over a man's head surfaced on the internet.

"During the demonstration that occurred last night, the Seattle Police Department was notified of an incident where, on video, it appears an SPD officer walked the wheels of his bicycle over an individual lying in the street.

Immediately after being made aware of this incident, SPD activated the Force Investigation Team (FIT) to document and investigate the use of force ... The officer has been placed on administrative leave," the police said late on Thursday.

The incident has been referred to the King County Sheriff's Office for a potential criminal investigation, the press release added.

Taylor was killed in her home in March when police officers executed a drug search warrant. Taylor's boyfriend allegedly fired the first shot in self-defense fearing the entrants were burglars, which prompted the police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor several times. The state attorney general said the deadly use of force by the officers involved was justified in order to protect themselves. One of the officers was still charged with wanton endangerment.

