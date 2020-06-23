UrduPoint.com
Seattle Protest Area Braces For Police Assault After Mayor's Turnaround

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:40 AM

SEATTLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Protesters entrenched in a Seattle neighborhood brace themselves for a police attack they believe is imminent, demonstrating the lack of common leadership and agenda that has plagued the enterprise from the onset.

After the city mayor, Jenny Durkan, in an abrupt turnaround announced she would reclaim the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area with an abandoned police precinct in the middle, an uncontested rumor spread among the activists that police are coming tonight with full force.

After heated debates on further tactics some were seen peacefully leaving the grounds, others marched away with an apparent intention to block highways, those who opted to stay practice forming a human chain around the precinct and reinforce barricades.

"We are making history here. If they come, we mobilize as one," an African American man with two guns in holsters convinced a crowd of white leftists and black human rights activists, some already in helmets and gas masks. "We will act like they act to us, but please no violence."

The rest of the speakers advised "go home before it gets too hot," "sit in peacefully," or "people need to march."

Several women tried to tear down placards and paintings from the walls of the precinct in an apparent gesture of compliance with the authorities, others interfered and reinstated memorable decorations.

A veteran of protests hastily lectured white teenagers sitting on a pavement nearby how to behave in case of a police detention and made the audience write a lawyer's phone number on their arms.

Even protest leaders were unfamiliar with mayor's words that she would prefer a negotiated solution to a stand-off and will reach out to the CHOP.

"We don't have a specific date by which I can promise you it's all going to be resolved, but we will continue to work with our community-based partners and the community black-led organizations to let them first make sure they can get in and talk to the people who are there... and call upon them to exercise their protests in a different way and in a different place," Durkan said at a press briefing.

The Seattle police chief, Carmen Best, said that they would seek greater authorities to use force constrained by local court's order. A crackdown on CHOP was announced after after two shootings in the area or its immediate vicinity over the weekend which left one dead and two wounded.

