UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seattle Protest Leader Says 'I Don't Think We Will Be Able To Stop'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Seattle Protest Leader Says 'I Don't Think We Will Be Able to Stop'

SEATTLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Anti-racism protesters in Seattle, who took over an entire city neighborhood, will keep fighting against police brutality, leader of the protest David Lewis told Sputnik.

On Monday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that the city intends to reclaim the neighborhood taken over by thousands of anti-racism protesters after two shooting incidents in the area over the weekend and multiple complaints from local residents and businesses.

"I want to be able to know that I am safe in my own community and I want my children and my children's children to know that they are safe in this community and that and until then, I don't think that we'll be able to stop," Lewis said.

Personally, he added, as a black man he wants to be able to know the community will be safe.

Lewis estimates the number of protesters throughout the city at thousands.

"We have protesters marching all throughout the city at any given time," he said.

"Generally, we have it in the thousands. Not everything is based here at the Capitol Hill."

Asked about protesters' training on dealing with police, Lewis said,  "If any resistance to an officer results in the death of a human, the only defense that we have is numbers and cameras and vigilance. We've always been telling all of our protesters that to stay safe peace first, be defensive."

Protesters have taken over the six-block area after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis prompted nationwide protests against police brutality. However, the protests at times turned into riots that included violence against police as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Police have vacated the self-proclaimed autonomous area, known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), and it has been patrolled by private armed individuals. Local activists have said that the CHOP does not come under the authority of law enforcement officers.

Related Topics

Protest Riots Police Man Capitol Hill David George Minneapolis Seattle All From

Recent Stories

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

32 minutes ago

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

1 hour ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

2 hours ago

ADNOCâ€™s deal global vote of confidence in UAEâ€™ ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelorâ€™s de ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.