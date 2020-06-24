SEATTLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Anti-racism protesters in Seattle, who took over an entire city neighborhood, will keep fighting against police brutality, leader of the protest David Lewis told Sputnik.

On Monday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that the city intends to reclaim the neighborhood taken over by thousands of anti-racism protesters after two shooting incidents in the area over the weekend and multiple complaints from local residents and businesses.

"I want to be able to know that I am safe in my own community and I want my children and my children's children to know that they are safe in this community and that and until then, I don't think that we'll be able to stop," Lewis said.

Personally, he added, as a black man he wants to be able to know the community will be safe.

Lewis estimates the number of protesters throughout the city at thousands.

"We have protesters marching all throughout the city at any given time," he said.

"Generally, we have it in the thousands. Not everything is based here at the Capitol Hill."

Asked about protesters' training on dealing with police, Lewis said, "If any resistance to an officer results in the death of a human, the only defense that we have is numbers and cameras and vigilance. We've always been telling all of our protesters that to stay safe peace first, be defensive."

Protesters have taken over the six-block area after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis prompted nationwide protests against police brutality. However, the protests at times turned into riots that included violence against police as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Police have vacated the self-proclaimed autonomous area, known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), and it has been patrolled by private armed individuals. Local activists have said that the CHOP does not come under the authority of law enforcement officers.