Seattle Protest Leader Says Uncertain Regarding Antifa Presence

(@FahadShabbir)

SEATTLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Seattle protest leader David Lewis told Sputnik that he does not have details regarding the affiliation of many protesters, including possible ties to the Antifa movement.

President Donald Trump said the US government would designate Antifa as a terrorist organization after repeatedly blaming it - and allied groups - for the recent riots throughout the United States.

"I believe that there're people from many [protest movements]," Lewis said when asked whether there are Antifa members among them. "I just have no idea of the affiliation of many people. The only thing that unites us is, again, the belief and the understanding and the conviction that police brutality in America needs to stop."