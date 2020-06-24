UrduPoint.com
Seattle Protest Movement Has No Plans To Secede From America - Leader

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Seattle Protest Movement Has No Plans to Secede From America - Leader

SEATTLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Anti-racism protesters that took over an entire neighborhood in Seattle have never had any plans to secede from the United States or the city, movement leader David Lewis told Sputnik.

"Once you tell someone that you have an anarchist autonomous zone, it becomes a lot of work to try and switch that narrative around. We are actively trying to change that narrative," he said. "Even that night after CHAZ  [Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone] was released, a couple of organizers came back to the baseball field [protesters' assembly area] and explained that by no means are we seceding from America, by no means are we even seceding from the city, that this is an organized protest to end police brutality - at least in Seattle and hopefully our nation."

Lewis said an unaffiliated self-declared anarchist claimed the land as CHAZ unbeknownst to the organizers. The movement, Lewis added, does not share that sentiment which was hyped up after the press caught wind of it.Lewis pointed out that it was the reason why the CHAZ name was changed into CHOP, which means Capital Hill Organized Protest.

The protest leader said they were concerned about US President Donald Trump labeling them anarchists.

"For a brief moment, when someone declared us as an autonomous zone, there was a certain reality and heft to that statement simply because it is the United State President's duty to take back any soil that claims to be autonomous," he said. "This is another reason why we're very clear - we are not ceding from America. Once we were able to communicate this is not an autonomous zone, Trump's post became as light-hearted as the majority of his tweets and unfounded."

The designated protest zone in the city has been established amid the ongoing protests against racial inequality triggered by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd, an African-American, died in the custody of police officers as he was being detained.

Local activists have said that the CHOP does not come under the authority of law enforcement officers.

