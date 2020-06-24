Seattle Protesters to Resume Meetings With City Officials in Coming Days - Organizer

SEATTLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Anti-racism protesters in Seattle will resume meetings in the coming days after canceling one due to difficulty getting black representation, movement organizer David Lewis told Sputnik.

On Monday, Mayor of Seattle Jenny Durkan announced that the city intends to reclaim the neighborhood taken over by thousands of anti-racism protesters after two shooting incidents in the area over the weekend and multiple complaints from local residents and businesses.

"We had to cancel one of them [meetings] simply because getting proper representation from the specifically black community in Seattle has proven to be difficult because there is a lot of representation there," he said, adding that the protesters plan to reinstate these meeting in the upcoming days.