Seattle Rioter Faces Up To 20 Years In Jail For Arson Attacks On Police - US Justice Dept.

Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) A rioter in Seattle, Washington, arrested on charges of throwing Molotov cocktails into two police cars faces a minimum five-year sentence with a 20 year maximum, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"Evidence obtained by law enforcement includes a video of the suspect [Kelly Jackson] throwing one Molotov cocktail into a police vehicle, another video of a glass bottle with a wick, and information that Jackson accessed web-based information on how to construct Molotov cocktails. The second Molotov cocktail was thrown at the windshield of a police vehicle, bounced off, and exploded in flames on the sidewalk," the release said on Wednesday.

Arson is punishable by a mandatory minimum five years and up to 20 years in prison. Possession of a destructive device is punishable by up to ten years in prison.

The Justice Department said the attacks occurred during a May 30, 2020 riots in downtown Seattle.

At least eight people face Federal charges related to the Seattle unrest, including some charged with setting fires at a police station and others carrying Molotov cocktails to nightly protests  - and riots - that erupted following the death of African American suspect George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

