Seattle Teachers Go on Strike on First Day of School - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) School teachers in Seattle, Washington, have gone on strike on the first day of school because their demands for better compensation, smaller classes and more student support services were not satisfied, NBC affiliate KING5 reported.

"Seattle education Association (SEA), the union representing SPS teachers, announced authorization to strike after a vote over the Labor Day Weekend concluded Tuesday morning," the report said. "The union said 95% of the votes from SEA members were in favor of authorizing a strike."

The teachers had planned to picket at Seattle Public School buildings throughout the city until union members ratify a tentative agreement, the report added.

The Seattle Education Associate represents almost 6,000 employees, including teachers and other school professionals in Washington state's largest public school district that caters to 50,000 students, according to the report.

This strike is the latest in a period of heightened labor union activity by educators seeking better pay and benefits as well as better working conditions. Teachers in cities throughout the United states, including in Chicago, Sacramento, Columbus and Minneapolis, have recently gone on strike.