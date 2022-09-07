UrduPoint.com

Seattle Teachers Go On Strike On First Day Of School - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Seattle Teachers Go on Strike on First Day of School - Reports

School teachers in Seattle, Washington, have gone on strike on the first day of school because their demands for better compensation, smaller classes and more student support services were not satisfied, NBC affiliate KING5 reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) School teachers in Seattle, Washington, have gone on strike on the first day of school because their demands for better compensation, smaller classes and more student support services were not satisfied, NBC affiliate KING5 reported.

"Seattle education Association (SEA), the union representing SPS teachers, announced authorization to strike after a vote over the Labor Day Weekend concluded Tuesday morning," the report said. "The union said 95% of the votes from SEA members were in favor of authorizing a strike."

The teachers had planned to picket at Seattle Public School buildings throughout the city until union members ratify a tentative agreement, the report added.

The Seattle Education Associate represents almost 6,000 employees, including teachers and other school professionals in Washington state's largest public school district that caters to 50,000 students, according to the report.

This strike is the latest in a period of heightened labor union activity by educators seeking better pay and benefits as well as better working conditions. Teachers in cities throughout the United states, including in Chicago, Sacramento, Columbus and Minneapolis, have recently gone on strike.

Related Topics

Education Washington Vote Student Columbus Sacramento Minneapolis Seattle Chicago From Agreement

Recent Stories

IAEA's Idea on ZNPP Security Zone Not Concrete But ..

IAEA's Idea on ZNPP Security Zone Not Concrete But Deserves Attention - Ulyanov

2 minutes ago
 Cancers in adults under 50 on 'dramatic' rise glob ..

Cancers in adults under 50 on 'dramatic' rise globally, finds study

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad receives 21 mm rain

Faisalabad receives 21 mm rain

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Can Not Say Out Loud Ukraine Responsible for ..

IAEA Can Not Say Out Loud Ukraine Responsible for ZNPP Shelling - Ulyanov

4 minutes ago
 Gillani commits development of NA 157 constituency ..

Gillani commits development of NA 157 constituency after winning by-election

4 minutes ago
 Iran Likely Sponsoring Cyber Espionage Group Targe ..

Iran Likely Sponsoring Cyber Espionage Group Targeting Domestic, Foreign Persons ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.