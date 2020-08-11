UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seattle To Reduce Police Department Funding By $4Mln - City Council President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Seattle to Reduce Police Department Funding by $4Mln - City Council President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Seattle City Council adopted a spending plan that envisions reduction of police department's funding by nearly $4 million to meet the demands of anti-racism protesters, Council President Lorena Gonzalez said.

"Reducing the budget of the Seattle Police Department is a response to the calls for advocating for racial justice and investments in BIPOC [black, indigenous and people of color] communities," Gonzalez said in a statement, as quoted by the council's press release on Monday.

According to the press release, the budget of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) will be reduced by "nearly $4 million in cuts, which actualized over a year will equate to an estimated $11 million".

The announced SPD budget spending cuts are far below 50 percent demanded by many Black Lives Matter protesters.

The decision will affect up to 100 officers through attrition and layoffs. Police Chief Carmen Best, the first black woman to lead the SPD, announced her retirement following the city council's decision, as the revised budget also envisioned deep cuts to her pay and to compensations for members of her command staff. Best's retirement will be effective on September 2.

Many cities across the United States have been hit by a wave of civil rights protests that have continued for more than two months following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American male, in the city of Minneapolis. Activists in many US states have been calling to defund police departments.

Related Topics

Police Budget Male George Lead Minneapolis Seattle United States May September Women Best Million

Recent Stories

Minorities Day is being observed today

12 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today

18 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chad President on Indepen ..

45 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.