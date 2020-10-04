UrduPoint.com
Sun 04th October 2020

Seawater Pollution in Russia's Kamchatka Occurred in Bottom Layer - Local Watchdog

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, October 4 (Sputnik) - The seawater pollution off Russia's Kamchatka happened in the near-bottom layer, so first water probes failed to detect increased levels of oil products and phenol, the regional government said on Sunday, citing the local environmental agency (Kamchatgidromet).

In late September, surfers frequenting the Khalaktyrsky beach reported getting skin rashes and swollen eyes. A 3.6-time increase in oil products was later detected in the water and a two-fold increase in acidic compound phenol.

Photos and videos of the beach covered with dead marine life have since been shared online by locals.

"The situation that developed last week indicates that the pollution occurred in the near-bottom layer. That is why the initial samples did not show a significant excess of oil products and phenol," Vera Polyakova, the head of the Kamchatka environmental agency, said.

According to the official, the initial water samples were collected from the sea surface, and experts are going to take repeat samples, including from the near-bottom layer, next week.

