UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEC Awards More Than $23 Million To 2 Whistleblowers For Tips On Securities Law Violations

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:20 AM

SEC Awards More Than $23 Million to 2 Whistleblowers For Tips on Securities Law Violations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Two whistleblowers received rewards of $13 million and $10 million for reporting violations of US security laws, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced awards of approximately $13 million and $10 million to two whistleblowers whose information and assistance led to successful SEC and related actions," the commission said in a statement.

  Acting chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower, Emily Pasquinelli, explained that the corporate whistleblowers alerted authorities of fraudulent activity involving large sums of money.

"The whistleblowers' information and assistance led to multiple successful enforcement actions related to a complex and fraudulent scheme involving multiple individuals and tens of millions of Dollars in ill-gotten gains," Pasquinelli said.

The tipsters provided the SEC and another Federal agency with documents and identified key individuals during interviews as part of the investigation, the release said.

Whistleblower awards range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million, according to the release.

The SEC said it has awarded more than $928 million to 166 individuals since issuing the first award in 2012.

Related Topics

Exchange Money From Million

Recent Stories

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

47 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

57 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

2 hours ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Economy Will Grow 5% ..

6 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in empowering institutions: Dr F ..

6 minutes ago

Rigorous training, continued operational drills' p ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.