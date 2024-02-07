Open Menu

SEC Raises $2.2 Billion From Dual-Tranche Sukuk Offering

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SEC raises $2.2 billion from Dual-Tranche Sukuk offering

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) issued a press release on Wednesday announcing the completion of its offer of dual-tranche sukuk, which helped it raise a total of $2.2 billion. The offering included dual-tranche 5- and 10-year sukuk, as a part of SEC's international Sukuk program.

According to the release, the offer consisted of a 5-year sukuk tranche of $800 million priced at the fixed profit rate of 4.942% p.a. and a 10-year sukuk tranche of $1,400 million priced at fixed profit rate of 5.194% p.a.

SEC, the release said, conducted a virtual roadshow to which there was an overwhelming participation by international investors in Asia, Europe, and the middle East. It presented its investment case, the company's ambitions, and the specifications of the potential sukuk.

The order book for the sukuk offering opened on February 6 and closed on the same day, attracting a total order book value in excess of $11 billion representing five times oversubscription.

SEC President and CEO Eng. Khaled Al-Gnoon said in the release: "We are delighted with the tremendous success of the sukuk offering. The high demand from international investors demonstrates a growing confidence in SEC’s credit profile underpinned by its essential role as the electricity service provider in the Kingdom and its contributions to the electricity sector in line with Vision 2030.”

SEC has high investment grade credit ratings from international rating agencies, with credit ratings of A1, positive outlook, by Moody's, and A, stable outlook, by Fitch and Standard & Poor's, the release said.

Related Topics

Electricity Poor Europe Company Saudi Same Middle East February From Asia Billion Million P

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

19 minutes ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

1 hour ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

2 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

6 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

15 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

15 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

15 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

15 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

15 hours ago

More Stories From World