Sechenov Institute Says Volunteers in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Did Not Seek Medical Help

All volunteers, who tested the coronavirus vaccine at Russia's Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, feel good, none of them asked for medical help, Elena Smolyarchuk, the head of the Center for Clinical Study of Medicines at Sechenov University, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) All volunteers, who tested the coronavirus vaccine at Russia's Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, feel good, none of them asked for medical help, Elena Smolyarchuk, the head of the Center for Clinical Study of Medicines at Sechenov University, said on Tuesday.

"They are doing well, no one asked for help. We are expecting them next week for examination, on the 42nd day. This is a scheduled appointment in accordance with the protocol," Smolyarchuk told Sputnik.

She noted that volunteers had the opportunity to seek medical help, and experts from Sechenov University were in touch with them.

Clinical trials of the vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, began at the Sechenov University on June 18. In a study involving 38 volunteers, the safety of the vaccine was confirmed. It was noted that all those receiving the vaccine developed immunity to infection. The first group of volunteers was discharged on July 15, the second one on July 20.