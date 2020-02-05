Second Aerospace Forces Plane With Russians From Wuhan Refuels, Heads to Tyumen Region

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The second aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces that left China's Wuhan for Russia on Tuesday, after refueling at an Eastern Military District airfield, headed to its final destination in the Tyumen region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"The second plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces with citizens being evacuated from the city of Wuhan, China, left for its final destination in the Tyumen region," it said.

The 64 people with personal belongings on board the Russian military transport aircraft are accompanied by Russian military medics and Defense Ministry virology specialists.