Second Afghan Boy Dies Of Mushroom Poisoning In Poland

A six-year-old boy Afghan boy evacuated from Kabul has died in Poland after eating poisonous mushrooms, doctors said on Friday, a day after the death of his five-year-old brother

The two boys arrived in Poland with their family on August 23 after the Taliban takeover and were in quarantine at a migrant facility in the town of Podkowa Lesna near Warsaw.

"The child's death has been registered," the Children's Memorial Health Institute in Warsaw said in a statement.

The six-year-old had received a liver transplant earlier this week but his condition did not improve.

The hospital said the children ate the mushrooms the day after they arrived in as yet unexplained circumstances.

The Office for Foreigners, which runs migrant centres in Poland, said a total of five people had required medical assistance for stomach problems but that they had not initially said they had eaten mushrooms.

