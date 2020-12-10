UrduPoint.com
Second Angara-A5 Rocket Reinstalled On Launch Pad At Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russia's second Angara-A5 heavy-lift launch vehicle has been once again installed on a launch pad at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia, a space industry source told Sputnik on Thursday

The rocket was installed on a launching pad on November 17 for testing and diagnostic fueling but returned to an integration and test building after that.

On Monday, it was taken to fuel the low-pressure tanks of the Breeze-M upper stage.

"Today, the rocket was delivered and installed on a launch pad at the Plesetsk cosmodrome's site 35," the source said.

The rocket was scheduled for launch on November 28 but was postponed over technical difficulties. According to sources, the launch is expected on December 14.

The first Angara-A5 was launched in December 2014 from Plesetsk, delivering a dummy satellite to the geostationary orbit. The second rocket is expected to do the same.

