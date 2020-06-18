Second Atlanta Policeman Faces 3 Charges in Killing of Rayshard Brooks - Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Former Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan faces three charges, including aggravated assault, in the killing of African American man Rayshard Brooks, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"These are the charges for officer Brosnan and they're a total of three charges. The first charge is for aggravated assault and this is for standing or stepping on Mr. Brooks' shoulder and the possible sentence for this crime is one to 20 years," Howard said.