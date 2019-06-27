Second attack in Tunisia on national guard wounds 4: ministry

A second suicide attack Thursday in the Tunisian capital on a base of the national guard wounded four security personnel, the interior ministry said, after a first blast targeting police injured five people

"At 11:00 am (1000 GMT) an individual blew himself up outside the back door" of the base, wounding four security personnel, ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told AFP.