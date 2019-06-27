UrduPoint.com
Second Attack In Tunisia On National Guard Wounds 4: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:09 PM

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A second suicide attack Thursday in the Tunisian capital on a base of the national guard wounded four security personnel, the interior ministry said, after a first blast targeting police injured five people.

"At 11:00 am (1000 GMT) an individual blew himself up outside the back door" of the base, wounding four security personnel, ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told AFP.

