Second Australian Dies After Suspected Laos Poisoning

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A second young Australian tourist has died after apparently ingesting tainted alcohol while on holiday in Laos, Canberra's foreign minister said Friday.

"All Australians will be heartbroken by the tragic passing of Holly Bowles," Penny Wong said in a statement. "Just yesterday, Holly lost her best friend, Bianca Jones."

"I know tonight all Australians will be holding both families in our hearts," the foreign minister added.

A total of six foreign tourists have now died of suspected methanol poisoning in a backpacker hotspot in northern Laos.

They were from Australia, Britain, Denmark and the United States.

Many of the victims were in their teens or early twenties and fell sick after a night out in Vang Vieng.

Australian officials are now pressing Laotian authorities for a full and transparent investigation into what happened.

Alcohol tainted with methanol is suspected to be the cause of death.

Methanol is a toxic alcohol used in industrial and household products like antifreeze, photocopier fluids, de-icers, paint thinner, varnish and windshield wiper fluid.

Despite being toxic to humans, it is sometimes used in cheaply made home brew.

