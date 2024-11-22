Second Australian dies after suspected Laos poisoning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A second young Australian tourist died in a Thai hospital on Friday, bringing the death toll related to suspected methanol poisoning during a night out in a Laos backpacker hotspot to six.

Two Danish citizens, an American and a Briton have also died after what media described as a night out in adventure town Vang Vieng.

The group of about a dozen tourists became ill after going out on November 12, according to British and Australian media.

"All Australians will be heartbroken by the tragic passing of Holly Bowles," Australia foreign minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

"Just yesterday, Holly lost her best friend, Bianca Jones."

"I know tonight all Australians will be holding both families in our hearts," the foreign minister added.

Australian officials are now pressing Laotian authorities for a full and transparent investigation into what happened.

At the Bangkok hospital where Bowles had reportedly received treatment, staff said they could not confirm she had been a patient there.

AFP has contacted Australia's embassy in Bangkok for comment.