Second Ballot Recount in US State of Georgia Confirms Biden Lead - Top Election Official

All 110 counties in the US state Georgia are expected to finish a second recount ballots by midnight on Wednesday, with former Vice President Joe Biden still likely to emerge as the official winner, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said news briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) All 110 counties in the US state Georgia are expected to finish a second recount ballots by midnight on Wednesday, with former Vice President Joe Biden still likely to emerge as the official winner, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said news briefing on Wednesday.

"We have seen no substantial changes to results from any county so far. That's what we expected," Raffensperger said. "It looks like [former] Vice President Biden will carry Georgia and he is our president-elect.

"

Raffensperger also backed a warning by his deputy, Voting Systems Manager Gabriel Sterling on Tuesday, that continuing claims of fraud had put the lives of state election workers in danger, adding that Sterling's comments have "our full support."

In a tweet responding to Sterling, President Donald Trump continued to allege massive voter fraud in Georgia, despite an earlier assessment by Attorney General William Barr that he had not seen any evidence of fraud on a scale that could change the election results.