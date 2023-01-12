Richard Sauber, special counsel to the US President Joe Biden, said on Thursday that the second batch of classified documents was discovered in Biden residence's garage in Wilmington, Delaware, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Richard Sauber, special counsel to the US President Joe Biden, said on Thursday that the second batch of classified documents was discovered in Biden residence's garage in Wilmington, Delaware, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room.

"During the review, the lawyers covered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings. All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President's Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room," Sauber said in a statement.

On Tuesday, US media reported that Biden aides discovered a second trove of classified documents as a Federal probe investigates an earlier discovery of classified material at a Biden-linked think tank.

On Monday, media reported that US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a federal prosecutor to review how the first batch of classified documents ended up at Biden's think-tank office, which the president's lawyers found while vacating the space. The documents relate to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, the reports said.