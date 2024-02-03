Second Batch Of Guests Of Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Program Arrives In Madinah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The second batch of the Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Umrah and Visit for 2024 has arrived in Madinah as part of the program, which is supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.
The last delegations of the program's guests arrived Friday as they include 250 male and female Umrah performers representing 15 countries from Europe and South America, namely Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Kosovo, Macedonia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Britain, Brazil, and Argentina.
The General Secretariat of the Program has prepared a rich and diverse program for the guests during their stay in Madinah, such as visiting the Quba mosque, and the historical and cultural sites across the Madinah before moving to Makkah to perform Umrah rites. The efforts of the committees working in the program have been working extensively to provide the finest services to guests.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From World
-
Ethiopia reports 328,881 new malaria cases since Jan. 1: WHO2 seconds ago
-
Madrid airport overwhelmed by asylum seekers6 seconds ago
-
Brazil's industrial output inches up 0.2 pct in 202316 seconds ago
-
A mega-prison, a Mayan 'Pompeii': five things about El Salvador10 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Linz results10 minutes ago
-
Jaiswal double ton powers India to 396 in England Test10 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 350 food baskets in Afghanistan10 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 876 food baskets in Sudan10 minutes ago
-
Black voters matter: Biden seeks South Carolina boost10 minutes ago
-
61 cholera cases reported in NW Tazania19 minutes ago
-
Dortmund held to scoreless draw at Heidenheim20 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia reports 328,881 new malaria cases since Jan. 1: WHO20 minutes ago