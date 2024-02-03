Second Batch of Guests of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques program arrives in Madinah

(@FahadShabbir)

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The second batch of the Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Umrah and Visit for 2024 has arrived in Madinah as part of the program, which is supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

The last delegations of the program's guests arrived Friday as they include 250 male and female Umrah performers representing 15 countries from Europe and South America, namely Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Kosovo, Macedonia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Serbia, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Britain, Brazil, and Argentina.

The General Secretariat of the Program has prepared a rich and diverse program for the guests during their stay in Madinah, such as visiting the Quba mosque, and the historical and cultural sites across the Madinah before moving to Makkah to perform Umrah rites. The efforts of the committees working in the program have been working extensively to provide the finest services to guests.