MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced the arrival of the second batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the country.

"This is the second component of the vaccine to those that have already been applied. We express our gratitude to the Russian Federation and President Vladimir Putin for their support!" Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

The Sputnik V vaccine was approved for use in Mexico on February 2, and the first batch was delivered on February 22. The Russian vaccine began to be used among the population aged over 60.

According to the Mexican Secretariat of Health, 2,137,884 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the country since the beginning of the epidemic, including 191,789 fatal cases. At the moment 45,085 people are sick.