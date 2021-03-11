UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives In Mexico - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:30 AM

Second Batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in Mexico - Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced the arrival of the second batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the country.

"This is the second component of the vaccine to those that have already been applied. We express our gratitude to the Russian Federation and President Vladimir Putin for their support!" Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

The Sputnik V vaccine was approved for use in Mexico on February 2, and the first batch was delivered on February 22. The Russian vaccine began to be used among the population aged over 60.

According to the Mexican Secretariat of Health, 2,137,884 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the country since the beginning of the epidemic, including 191,789 fatal cases. At the moment 45,085 people are sick.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin Mexico February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

6 hours ago

World Government Summit Dialogues conclude

6 hours ago

Roglic takes Paris-Nice lead as Geoghegan Hart cra ..

6 hours ago

COAS holds separate meetings with Bahrain's Comman ..

6 hours ago

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

7 hours ago

FBR urges taxpayers to update profile before March ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.