(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The second batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has arrived in Guatemala, an attachÃ© of the Russian Embassy in the Latin American nation told Sputnik.

Guatemala received the first batch of Sputnik V on May 5.

"The plane with the long-awaited batch of vaccine has already landed," the diplomat said.

The emergency use of Sputnik V was greenlighted in Guatemala in late February. The country is also using the drugs developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca under the vaccination campaign.