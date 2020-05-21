UrduPoint.com
Second Batch Of US-Made Lung Ventilators To Be Delivered To Russia Next Week - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The second batch of US lung ventilators for COVID-19 patients will be delivered to Russia next week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Rebecca Ross, the US Embassy in Moscow spokeswoman, said that a US plane delivering humanitarian aid of 50 lung ventilators landed in Russia.

"Fifty ventilators, as well as another batch of these systems expected [to be shipped] next week, are being placed at the disposal of the Pirogov Center.

Specialists will decide on the further distribution of the American equipment among Russian medical institutions, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation and depending on where there is a real need for them," Zakharova said at a briefing.

In April, Russia assisted the United States in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic by sending medical equipment, including 45 ventilators, 15,000 respirators and 1 million masks.

