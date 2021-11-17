UrduPoint.com

Second Blast In Kabul Kills Five People - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Second Blast in Kabul Kills Five People - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Another blast hit the western part of Kabul on Wednesday and killed five people, a source told Sputnik.

"There was a second explosion ... five civilians were killed and seven were injured," the source said, adding that gunshots were heard after the blast.

Earlier in the day, the first explosion killed four people in Kabul, according to eyewitnesses.

