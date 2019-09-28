(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Afghan capital of Kabul has been rocked by a second blast hours after polling centers opened across the war-ridden country, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The explosion took place near a polling center located in a local school in the Farzas area in the capital.

The first blast occurred in Shamshad street in the Bagram district of the capital in early morning. No casualties were reported, but the voting process was temporarily stopped in the area.