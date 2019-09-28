Second Blast Rocks Kabul Hours After Polls Open In Afghanistan's Presidential Election
Sat 28th September 2019
The Afghan capital of Kabul has been rocked by a second blast hours after polling centers opened across the war-ridden country, a Sputnik correspondent reported
The explosion took place near a polling center located in a local school in the Farzas area in the capital.
The first blast occurred in Shamshad street in the Bagram district of the capital in early morning. No casualties were reported, but the voting process was temporarily stopped in the area.