Second Blast Rocks Kabul Hours After Polls Open In Afghanistan's Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:54 PM

Second Blast Rocks Kabul Hours After Polls Open in Afghanistan's Presidential Election

The Afghan capital of Kabul has been rocked by a second blast hours after polling centers opened across the war-ridden country, a Sputnik correspondent reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Afghan capital of Kabul has been rocked by a second blast hours after polling centers opened across the war-ridden country, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The explosion took place near a polling center located in a local school in the Farzas area in the capital.

The first blast occurred in Shamshad street in the Bagram district of the capital in early morning. No casualties were reported, but the voting process was temporarily stopped in the area.

