Second body found in Spain after storm, man missing

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The death toll from a storm in Spain rose to two Wednesday after police found the body of a man whose car was swept away by a flooded stream, with a third person missing.

The man and his wife disappeared in the village of Constantina in the southern region of Andalusia Tuesday after their vehicle overturned while crossing the stream and was swept away, officials said.

Emergency services found the woman's body on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Civil Guard police force said they had found the body of a man who was confirmed to be the husband.

Emergency services were looking for another man who tried to cross a river in the province of Malaga, also in Andalusia, and "was swept away by the current", a Civil Guard spokesman said.

Storm Laurence lashed much of southern, eastern and central Spain earlier this week.

Several regions were put on alert for rain, wind and dangerous tides.

The Iberian Peninsula is bracing for the arrival of another storm on Thursday, dubbed Martinho, the fourth to sweep across Spain in less than two weeks.

In neighbouring Portugal, the civil protection agency warned of the risk of "persistent and sometimes heavy" rain, especially in the centre and south of the country, accompanied by winds of up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour and choppy seas.

The municipality of Sintra, a tourist hotspot near Lisbon known for its mountains and castles, ordered its main monuments closed on Wednesday due to a "high risk of falling trees".

Abundant rainfall this month is on course to end a four-year drought in Spain and has replenished water reserves to 65.8 percent of their capacity, up from 56.82 percent a year ago.