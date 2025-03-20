Open Menu

Second Body Found In Spain After Storm, Man Missing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Second body found in Spain after storm, man missing

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The death toll from a storm in Spain rose to two Wednesday after police found the body of a man whose car was swept away by a flooded stream, with a third person missing.

The man and his wife disappeared in the village of Constantina in the southern region of Andalusia Tuesday after their vehicle overturned while crossing the stream and was swept away, officials said.

Emergency services found the woman's body on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Civil Guard police force said they had found the body of a man who was confirmed to be the husband.

Emergency services were looking for another man who tried to cross a river in the province of Malaga, also in Andalusia, and "was swept away by the current", a Civil Guard spokesman said.

Storm Laurence lashed much of southern, eastern and central Spain earlier this week.

Several regions were put on alert for rain, wind and dangerous tides.

The Iberian Peninsula is bracing for the arrival of another storm on Thursday, dubbed Martinho, the fourth to sweep across Spain in less than two weeks.

In neighbouring Portugal, the civil protection agency warned of the risk of "persistent and sometimes heavy" rain, especially in the centre and south of the country, accompanied by winds of up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour and choppy seas.

The municipality of Sintra, a tourist hotspot near Lisbon known for its mountains and castles, ordered its main monuments closed on Wednesday due to a "high risk of falling trees".

Abundant rainfall this month is on course to end a four-year drought in Spain and has replenished water reserves to 65.8 percent of their capacity, up from 56.82 percent a year ago.

Recent Stories

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

45 seconds ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

31 minutes ago
 ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 bill ..

ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..

31 minutes ago
 Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Rating ..

Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data & Statistics Committee in Dub ..

1 hour ago
 US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

1 hour ago
Lucky draw held at Governor House

Lucky draw held at Governor House

1 hour ago
 Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements o ..

Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA)

1 hour ago
 ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists

ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists

1 hour ago
 Campaign 'School Van Safety' launched in Murree

Campaign 'School Van Safety' launched in Murree

1 hour ago
 MD NBF, Secretary visit Rawalpindi Arts Council to ..

MD NBF, Secretary visit Rawalpindi Arts Council to appreciate artist Azeem’s a ..

1 hour ago
 Government committed to eradicating terrorism: Ran ..

Government committed to eradicating terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago

More Stories From World