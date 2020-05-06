UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Canadian Inmate In Federal Custody Succumbs To COVID-19 Complications

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 03:30 AM

Second Canadian Inmate in Federal Custody Succumbs to COVID-19 Complications

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) An inmate in the province of Quebec has become the second Canadian in federal custody to die from novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related complications, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said in a statement.

"On May 3, 2020, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre, multi-level unit, in Laval, [Quebec], died as an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19," the statement said on Tuesday. "This is the second death related to COVID-19 among federally sentenced inmates."

The Federal Training Center is one of three correctional facilities in Canada hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak along with the Joliette Institution - also in Quebec - and the Mission Institution in British Columbia.

The three account for more 90 percent of COVID-19 cases in Canadian prisons.

Officials and civil liberties advocacy groups have expressed concerns that closed quarter environments like prisons are breeding grounds for highly infectious diseases like COVID-19.

According to 2018 Canadian government data, there are 38,786 adults in provincial/territorial or federal custody on a given day.

As of Tuesday, Canada's public health agency has identified 61,159 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 3,915 virus-related fatalities.

Related Topics

Canada Died Joliette Columbia May 2018 2020 From Government 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Government: People over the age of 60 and chil ..

1 hour ago

ERC reaches out to citizens of brotherly, friendly ..

1 hour ago

UNAOC High Representative welcomes &#039;Pray For ..

1 hour ago

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

4 hours ago

ECB will do all 'necessary' within mandate after G ..

1 hour ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.