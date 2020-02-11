UrduPoint.com
Second Canadian Plane Begins Evacuation Of Wuhan - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) A second aircraft has begun evacuating Canadians from the coronavirus-ravaged Chinese city of Wuhan, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Monday.

"The second Canadian plane has landed in Wuhan from Hong Kong and the evacuation operation is underway," Champagne said via Twitter.

Last week, Canada's top diplomat said that the flight is scheduled to arrive at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton in the early hours of February 11.

On Thursday, the first chartered aircraft and a US flight that left the same day, evacuated a total of 213 Canadian nationals and permanent residents.

In all, more than 300 Canadian citizens and permanent residents requested assisted repatriation to Canada.

So far, a number of countries, including Russia, Australia, and the United States have evacuated their citizens from the virus-hit city.

The new strain of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to nearly 30 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left more than 900 people dead and over 40,000 infected.

